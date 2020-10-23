Ozzy Osbourne Says Eddie Van Halen Asked Him To Join Van Halen

Ever since Eddie Van Halen died a couple of weeks ago, all kinds of artists have been coming out of the woodwork to share their stories about the legendary guitarist. Some of them involve guacamole and possibly tears. And some of them involve drunken late-night phone calls from one rock music icon to another.

In a new episode of his SiriusXM show Ozzy Speaks, Ozzy Osbourne reveals that Eddie Van Halen once asked him to join Van Halen. “He phoned me up one time and asked me if I wanted to sing in his band,” Ozzy says. “Way after Sammy. I think he was a bit drunk. We’ve all done one of them calls at four o’clock in the morning.”

Although Osbourne obviously didn’t end up in Van Halen, they did cross paths when Van Halen opened for Black Sabbath in 1978. “You think you’ve seen it all. Then out of the blue, someone comes out with such a revolutionized way of playing,” Osbourne recalls. “To watch Eddie play, it was like his hands would turn into a spider. He always made it look like it was so easy.”

For those keeping score at home, you can now add Ozzy Osbourne to the list of people, along with Steve Perry and Patty Smyth, who have said that they were asked to front Van Halen.