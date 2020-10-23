Stream Ty Dolla $ign’s Immersive New Album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign does so many features that back in 2016 I jokingly published a list of his 45 best guest spots of the year (I thought it was a complete rundown of his annual output, but I almost certainly missed some). In 2018 he was popping up on just about every A-list rap and R&B release. So he’s being extremely self-aware by titling his own new album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. It’s a good joke, and maybe a better album.

Ty$ rounded up an impressive cadre of stars to appear on the LP, a list that includes Kanye West, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi, FKA twigs, Anderson .Paak, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, Kehlani, Young Thug, Future, Burna Boy, Quavo, Skrillex, Lil Durk, Thundercat, Musiq Soulchild, Mustard, Gunna, 6LACK, Tish Hyman, and serpentwithfeet. All of them get to be the featured artist this time out, but few of them steal the show the way Ty$ often does when he enters their territory.

Over 25 tracks spanning an hour, the R&B savant reminds us once again that he’s one of the most skillful singers, songwriters, and producers in the mainstream. His agile, richly textured voice is a practically a genre unto itself; it sounds equally good over snapping West Coast beats, densely layered cathedrals of sound, or a lone acoustic guitar. He’s also apparently great at segues: Despite the lengthy tracklist, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign is a consistently engaging listen that never reeks of bloat. In this era when so many marquee albums serve up overbearing maximalism, it’s one instance where such an abundance of music feels like a blessing and not a curse.

Stream the album below.

Featuring Ty Dolla $ign is out now on Atlantic.