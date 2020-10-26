Oneohtrix Point Never – “No Nightmares” (Feat. The Weeknd)

Daniel Lopatin is releasing a new Oneohtrix Point Never album, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, at the end of the week. He introduced it last month with a three-song Drive Time Suite that included a collaboration with Caroline Polachek called “Long Road Home,” which made our best songs of the week list. Today, Lopatin is back with another chunk from the album called Midday Suite, representing songs 4 through 8 on the tracklist, which culminates in a song featuring vocals from the Weeknd, “No Nightmares.”

It’s just one small part of the Weeknd’s involvement with 0PN’s new album — Abel Tesfaye also co-executive produced Magic Oneohtrix Point Never alongside Lopatin, continuing the pair’s collaboration that began with this year’s Weeknd album After Hours. Lopatin has also revealed that additional collaborators on the album include Arca, Nate Boyce, and Nolanberollin.

The second suite of songs from the album also includes “Cross Talk II,” “I Don’t Love Me Anymore,” “Bow Ecco,” and “The Whether Channel” (which features Nolanberollin), in addition to “No Nightmares.” Here’s the Weeknd track on its own:

And the rest of the suite in a playlist:

i got to help executive produce my friend @0PN ‘s gorgeous album. thanks for letting me peak into your mind and tap into your sonic genius. we put out a few songs today… check out “No Nightmares.” The whole album comes out Friday #MAGIC https://t.co/Pu8XzxyMXb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 26, 2020

Magic Oneohtrix Point Never is out 10/30 via Warp. Pre-order it here. If you like the album art above, check out our recent interview with its designer Robert Beatty.