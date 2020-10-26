Edith Frost – “Little Sign”

Back in May, the Texas singer-songwriter Edith Frost returned with her first bit of new music in 15 years, the Nothing Comes Around EP. Today, she’s back once more with a timely new song called “Little Sign,” which was recorded earlier this year and responds to the climate of 2020.

Here’s what Frost had to say about the new track:

I wanted to make a song about how much I fucking hate Trump and what he’s done to America. The last four years have been a hellride. It’s beyond me why anybody wouldn’t see him the way I do, as an evil, malicious black hole of greed and ego. Fuck that guy!! But anyway, that wasn’t going to be a very good song, so I wrote this one instead. It’s a little more oblique and uplifting. It focuses less on the misery and hatred, and more on the optimism we can hold on to. We have the power to change things by using our voices and our VOTES. Make a sign to carry around, make a phone call to your representative, make a promise that you’ll vote for someone better. Let’s hope the worst is upon us now, and better days are coming very soon. Fingers crossed.

Instead of an anti-Trump screed, Frost indeed located a more hopeful sound. “Little Sign” is a breezy psych-rock sigh, its ’60s vibe recalling another intense national turning point. Check it out below.