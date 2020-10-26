Jesu – “Alone”

Earlier this year, Justin K. Broadrick released his first new solo Jesu material in quite a while in the form of a mini-LP called Never after spending the last few years in collaborative mode. He’s releasing a new full-length album next month called Terminus, his first Jesu solo album since 2013’s Every Day I Get Closer To The Light From Which I Came. A couple weeks ago, he shared “When I Was Small” from it, and today he’s back with another track called “Alone.” Check it out below.

Terminus is out 11/13 via Avalanche Recordings.