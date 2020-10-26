Diplo Denies Living With 19-Year-Old TikTok Star After Twitter Tries To Cancel Him

Over the weekend, the controversy-avoidant and all-around-good guy Diplo was trending on Twitter because people thought he was living with and/or dating a teenager. It all started when, on Friday, 19-year-old Quenlin Blackwell had a TikTok live video in which she said, “I live with Diplo right now, and he fullly supports my endeavors” before going to stand next to him. Considering Diplo is 41 and generally has a history of riling people up, you could say people … reacted.

Today, both Diplo and Blackwell have responded. In Blackwell’s message she said: “I’m an adult. I’m not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist. I’ve been living here for over a year … I’d rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke.” She added: “Diplo is my LA dad … nothing more.”

Diplo, for his part, offered some more details on their connection: He’s Blackwell’s landlord. “And yes I use the studio that is in that building,” he added in a tweet. “Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.” Some people responded to him pointing to tweets from about a decade ago where he joked or talked about sleeping with younger women, and he partially responded to those, too, claiming his old Twitter wasn’t exactly “credible” and/or he’s embarrassed by it. It seems, for now, if you want to cancel Diplo you will have to cancel him for being a landlord, not for dating women half his age. You can see his and Blackwell’s tweets below.

OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us. — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

As a landlord I don't really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don't poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020