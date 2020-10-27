This year’s presidential election is a week away, and clearly someone out there thinks you’ll forget to vote without help from some fun-loving celebrities. So Jack Black and his novelty-metal band Tenacious D are here to remind you. Earlier this year, Tenacious D announced an election-season tour of swing states. That won’t happen with the pandemic, so now they’ve done something else: A cover of “Time Warp,” the song from 1975’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show, that features help from a whole lot of famous people, at least two of whom were trying to be on this year’s ballot.

“Time Warp,” written by Richard O’Brien and Richard Hartley, began its life in the 1973 stage musical The Rocky Horror Show. It’s the one part of the 1975 movie adaptation that everyone knows. Tenacious D recorded their version of the track in quarantine, and Jack Black wore a whole lot of costumes and makeup to play all the different roles. For all the little inserts — “It’s just a step to the left,” etc. — various famous people show up to deliver the lines.

In the video, we get cameos from two former presidential hopefuls, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg. (Buttigieg probably could’ve played the song on piano, but he doesn’t.) Other participants include Karen O, Phoebe Bridgers, Eric Andre, John Waters, Michael Pena, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman, King Princess, and original Rocky Horror Picture Show star and circa-2016 political lighting rod Susan Sarandon. All of these people would like you to vote, so that should really seal the deal, right? Watch it below.

This is what it feels like when normies try to do Two Minutes To Late Night.