Empress Of – “You’ve Got To Feel” (Feat. Amber Mark)

Lorely Rodriguez released her third album as Empress Of, I’m Your Empress Of, in March of this year. Today, she’s back with a new track called “You’ve Got To Feel” that features Artist To Watch Amber Mark. It’s the first release on Rodriguez’s own newly launched label Major Arcana.

It’s a groovy protest song that tries for optimism in the face of a crushing reality. “You’ve got to feel to let it heal/ You’ve got to love to rise above,” Rodriguez and Mark sing around each other in the chorus. “You’ve go to scream like there’s a dream/ In someone’s hand about to crash.” Check it out below.

“You’ve Got To Feel” is out now via Major Arcana.