Apparently no one told Calexico that October is when you release Christmas albums, not when you announce them. The mariachi-infused Tucson indie veterans will drop Seasonal Shift, their first holiday LP, in the more seasonally appropriate month of December.

Seasonal Shift features guest spots from Bombino, Gaby Moreno, Gisela João, DeVotchKa’s Nick Urata, and Camilo Lara. Although it includes covers of two famous Christmas songs — John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” and Tom Petty’s “Christmas All Over Again” — it’s billed as not exactly a Christmas album but “more of a cross cultural seasonal celebration,” focusing on a whole procession of late-calendar celebrations and the reflective mood that accompanies the end of the year.

To demonstrate the concept, there is opening track “Hear The Bells,” which Calexico’s Joey Burns says is inspired by Dia de Los Muertos and the All Souls Procession:

When writing songs for a seasonal album, I wanted to include some of the aspects of celebrations and traditions observed in Tucson around early November. This song is about holding time and space for memories. Dia de Los Muertos and The All Souls Procession are two events that have influenced Southern Arizona and remembering those who’ve passed away. But it could also be about giving memories importance, too. The story could be about two lovers or two family members.

TRACKLIST:

1 “Hear The Bells ”

2 “Christmas All Over Again ”

3 “Mi Burrito Sabanero”

4 “Heart Of Downtown”

5 “Seasonal Shift”

6 “Nature’s Domain ”

7 “Happy Xmas (War Is Over) ”

8 “Glory’s Hope”

9 “Tanta Tristiza ”

10 “Peace Of Mind”

11 “Sonoran Snoball”

12 “Mi Burrito Sabanero (Reprise)”

Seasonal Shift is out 12/4 on ANTI-. Pre-order it here.