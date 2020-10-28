The Drums & Jonny Pierce – “Nadia”

Last year, the Drums released a new album, Brutalism, the second full-length after Johnny Pierce took the project solo in 2017. Last fall, he put out two new tracks billed as The Drums & Johnny Pierce, further blurring the lines between himself and his project, and today he’s back with a new single called “Nadia,” a rubbery extended meditation about finding control of your emotions that seems to take inspiration from the gymnastic feats of Nadia Comăneci.

“‘Nadia’ is a song about uncovering strength by confronting difficult truths,” Pierce said in a statement. “It’s about finally understanding your gifts by walking through fire. It’s about changing how you perceive yourself and the hand you’ve been dealt.” He continued:

This can only happen when you start honoring your emotions, rather than shutting them down. This shift towards true, healthy empowerment and self-love can only happen with discipline and daily practice. It is hard work. There are days that I feel like I’ve reached nirvana, and there are days that I still feel very unhappy. When you love yourself through and through, you learn to love all sides of yourself – the confident parts and the insecure parts – because they are all a part of you. Your vulnerability and emotional intelligence and sensitivity become your superpowers – the key to your invincibility.

“Nadia” is out now via ANTI-.