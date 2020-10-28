Autechre Just Released Another New Album PLUS

Autechre released a new album, SIGN, just a couple weeks ago. It was the beloved English electronic duo’s first “proper” album in seven years. They’ve wasted no time on a follow-up. Today, they’re back with another whole new full-length album called PLUS, which features nine new tracks, and judging by the similar album artwork and timing, seems to be a companion piece to SIGN.

PLUS is available to download digitally from Autechre’s webstore now. Physical vinyl and CDs will be out 11/20, which is also when the album will hit streaming services.

TRACKLIST:

01 “DekDre Scap B”

02 “7FM ic”

03 “marhide”

04 “ecol4″

05 “lux 106 mod”

06 “X4″

07 “ii.pre esc”

08 “esle 0″

09 “TM1 open”

