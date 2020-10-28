Autechre Just Released Another New Album PLUS

Autechre released a new album, SIGN, just a couple weeks ago. It was the beloved English electronic duo’s first “proper” album in seven years. They’ve wasted no time on a follow-up. Today, they’re back with another whole new full-length album called PLUS, which features nine new tracks, and judging by the similar album artwork and timing, seems to be a companion piece to SIGN.

PLUS is available to download digitally from Autechre’s webstore now. Physical vinyl and CDs will be out 11/20, which is also when the album will hit streaming services.

TRACKLIST:
01 “DekDre Scap B”
02 “7FM ic”
03 “marhide”
04 “ecol4″
05 “lux 106 mod”
06 “X4″
07 “ii.pre esc”
08 “esle 0″
09 “TM1 open”

You can order it here.

Tags: Autechre