Autechre Just Released Another New Album PLUS

Autechre released a new album, SIGN, just a couple weeks ago. It was the beloved English electronic duo’s first “proper” album in seven years. They’ve wasted no time on a follow-up. Today, they’re back with another whole new full-length album called PLUS, which features nine new tracks, and judging by the similar album artwork and timing, seems to be a companion piece to SIGN.
PLUS is available to download digitally from Autechre’s webstore now. Physical vinyl and CDs will be out 11/20, which is also when the album will hit streaming services.
TRACKLIST:
01 “DekDre Scap B”
02 “7FM ic”
03 “marhide”
04 “ecol4″
05 “lux 106 mod”
06 “X4″
07 “ii.pre esc”
08 “esle 0″
09 “TM1 open”
You can order it here.