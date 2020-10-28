More than most bands, the Flaming Lips are prepared for a moment when a global pandemic is keeping people away from live shows. For more than a decade, the band has been experimenting with giant-plastic-bubble technology, making it a big part of their live shows. Of course, most of those shows just featured frontman Wayne Coyne in a bubble, but early in the quarantine era, the Lips did some late-night talk show appearances, playing live in front of small crowds where everyone was in bubbles. Earlier this month, the band said that they were looking into the possibility of playing actual live shows where everyone would have a personal plastic bubble. Then they played one of those shows. Today, we get to see what that looks like.

A few weeks ago, the Flaming Lips played at the Criterion, a venue in their Oklahoma City hometown. At that show, the band only played two songs, and they ran through both songs twice apiece. That means this was less of a proper live show and more of a video shoot. Today, the band has dropped the result of that video shoot. They’ve shared their clip for “Assassins Of Youth,” one of the songs from their new album American Head. But it’s a live video, not a music video, which means it’s an actual document of a quarantine-era live show.

It looks like fun! In the video, Coyne immediately charges in his bubble over the tops of everyone else’s bubbles, so we get into a cool bouncy-ball situation. The people in the crowd look happy about it. The whole thing comes off looking more like an actual live show than you might expect. Watch it below.

This kind of thing doesn’t really seem economically viable, considering how many people in bubbles can fit into a standard venue, and the logistics are a tough thing to think about. So this is probably more of a publicity-stunt one-off than a way forward for the concert industry. But it’s still a better approach to quarantine-era mob scenes than whatever the hell happened at the World Series last night.