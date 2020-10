De La Soul have shared a new anti-Trump song, just in time for the election. “Remove 45″ also features Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, Mysonne, and Chuck D. “When it comes to this president and his administration we need to exercise our right to vote and REMOVE him from office,” says De La Soul’s Pos. The hip-hop legends are currently recording a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s crowdfunded And The Anonymous Nobody, with DJ Premier and Pete Rock. Listen to “Remove 45″ below.