Martha Skye Murphy – “Self Tape”

Earlier this month, Martha Skye Murphy announced she’d be following this summer’s Heal EP with a new one called Yours Truly. So far we’ve heard the EP’s title track, and today Murphy’s back with another single called “Self Tape.”

“Our online identities are often misinterpreted as being a window into an HD version of ourselves, where our life, character, interests, and desires are compressed into neat squares ready to be digested,” Murphy said of the song. “We are lusting for holograms of ourselves as though constructing a genetically engineered child. It’s scary that we seem to be levitating in this digital self, where fiction is perceived as reality and judgment is expressed as ‘yea or nay.'”

The song comes with a video directed by the sister team Waterbaby. They added: “‘Self Tape’ explores the complex power dynamics that operate within the male gaze and plays with the idea of who is watching who. Identity is in flux and the pressure of female objectification is scrutinized. The video moves from an eerie, woozy peep-show reality into a glitchy dream world filled with idiosyncratic characters. Digital and VHS footage collide throughout like past and present, fantasy and real life. The format of the film is split in half much like the two way mirror, the voyeur and subject. However, when we break through the mirror we find the gaze has been subverted. Perhaps the viewer has been played all along.” Check it out below.

The Yours Truly EP is out 11/13.