RINSE – “Back Into Your Arms” (Feat. Hatchie)

Joe Agius is the lead guitarist in Hatchie and collaborates with Hariette Pillbeam on her songs. It’s no surprise, then, that his own project RINSE lives in the same blown-out dream-pop universe. He’s put out a handful of singles this year already and today he’s announcing his debut EP, Wherever I Am, which was produced by Jorge Elbrecht and will be released next year. He’s also sharing the chiming “Back Into Your Arms,” which features Hatchie on it.

“I originally started writing ‘Back Into Your Arms’ as a possible song for Hatchie last year, but enjoyed singing it too much myself and decided to make it my own,” Aguis said in a statement. “Harriette’s vocals sounded so great accompanying mine on the demo we decided it would be a perfect opportunity to make her an official feature, since we both loved the song so much.” He continued:

I finished the lyrics earlier this year after watching a lot of my friends’ struggle to maintain long distance relationships through the pressures brought on by COVID-19 and the past year. Each verse is from a different person’s view during different stages of a relationship, while the choruses fantasize about the idea that just being in each other’s arms is enough to make it work.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Back Into Your Arms”

02 “Without You”

03 “What Hell I’m In”

04 “Tamaryn (Wherever I Am)”

05 “Tell Me Tell Me Tell Me”

06 “Trust In Me”

The Wherever I Am EP is out 3/5.