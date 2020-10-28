Common – “Say Peace” (Feat. Black Thought & PJ)

Common has just announced that he’s releasing a new project at the end of this week called Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1, his first big release since last year’s Let Love. A song from it called “A Place In This World” was featured in an ad for Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative a few days ago, and today Common is revealing the album details and sharing a different song, “Say Peace,” which features Black Thought and PJ.

“A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 is affirmation. It’s recognition. It’s elevation. It’s music to go with a movement. Because the truth is, there is still so much work to do,” Common said in a statement. “Regardless of the outcome of the election, we need to make sure things do not return to the status quo. The intention of the music is to channel all of our pain and outrage into something productive, inspirational, and good. It’s to help lead a movement into our next phase of the work to be done.”

Listen to “Say Peace” below.

And here’s the voting ad featuring “A Place In This World”:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Fallin'”

03 “Say Peace (Feat. Black Thought)”

04 “What Do You Say (Move It Baby)”

05 “Courageous”

06 “A Place In The World”

07 “A Riot In My Mind” (Feat. Lenny Kravitz)

08 “Don’t Forget Who You Are”

09 “Outro”

A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 is out 10/30 via Loma Vista. Revisit our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Common from last year.