There’s a good chance you’ve howled along to a power ballad by Diane Warren at some point in your life. The Songwriters Hall Of Fame member has nine #1 singles to her name, including Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” Toni Braxton’s “Un-Break My Heart,” and Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” She also did “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Rhythm Of The Night,” “How Do I Live,” “Because You Loved Me,” “I Learned From The Best,” and dozens of other hits. And now she’s releasing her own album for the first time at the age of 64.

The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 will feature Warren teaming with John Legend, Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige, Jason Derulo, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, LP, and Darius Rucker, who joins her for lead single “Times Like This” (not the Foo Fighters song), dropping 11/10. “I am writing new songs all the time, and I really think I’m writing my best songs right now,” Warren said in an email statement. She has some interesting comparison points for the project: “A lot of people have done this kind of project — Mark Ronson or Calvin Harris or DJ Khaled — but no one who is just a songwriter has. So why not me? I thought it would be a chance to work with artists I love and other artists I want to work with, and create a cool body of work that shows the diversity of what I do.”

Now I am imagining Diane Warren yelling “DIANE WARREN!” over top of these songs. The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 is out in early 2021.