Mac DeMarco Stars In Crowded House’s New Video

Former Crowded House/Split Enz frontman and current Fleetwood Mac member Neil Finn been keeping busy in quarantine, sharing acoustic covers of David Bowie and Prince and releasing a benefit single with his new bandmates Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie. And now, he’s getting his old band back together.

Crowded House are touring New Zealand in March with a new lineup featuring Neil Finn and Nick Seymour along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom and Finn’s sons Liam and Elroy. And today, Crowded House have just shared a new single called “Whatever You Want,” their first new music in over a decade.

The music video for “Whatever You Want,” directed by Nina Ljeti, stars another big name: Mac DeMarco. In the video, Mac DeMarco does Mac DeMarco-y things while inanimate objects give him lots and lots of compliments. It’s a fun video, and you can watch it below.