Dave Harrington & Kenny Wollesen – “Investigate & Enjoy” & “It’s Too Late To Look At The Blossoms”

Guitarist Dave Harrington of Darkside and the Dave Harrington Group has teamed up with jazz drummer Kenny Wollesen for a new collaborative single. “Investigate And Enjoy” is a frenetic experimental groove, while its B-side “It’s Too Late To Look At The Blossoms” is a spacier improvised ballad. As Harrington explains in a statement:

Of all of the things we’ve done together over the years, playing as a duo has been one of the most special to me. We never rehearse, we never play any songs, but Kenny and I find ourselves writing music together in real-time. Kenny is the rare drummer who has the ability to not only supply a sort of canvas for another musician to work inside of and to paint harmonically on, but he can make the frame around it, and he can splatter paint himself in a meaningful way that has the power to change the whole shape of the shared dream of an improvisation. We have recorded together a number of times over the last several years and this music came out of one such meeting. While it is no exaggeration when I say that having my name next to Kenny’s on a record sleeve is a dream come true, the real dream is getting to make music with a true master

Listen to both tracks below.