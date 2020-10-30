Hear Neil Young’s Previously Unreleased Original Version Of “Wonderin'”

Neil Young is pretty much constantly releasing a stream of old music as part of his Neil Young Archives project. For example, Young’s 1970 album After The Gold Rush just turned 50 last month, and to celebrate, he’s releasing a 50th anniversary edition featuring a bunch of outtakes and unreleased tracks from the era — including the original Crazy Horse version of “Wonderin,” which he played live in 1970 but never officially released until 1983’s Everybody’s Rockin’. Listen and compare it to that version below.

After The Gold Rush’s 50th anniversary edition is out 12/11.