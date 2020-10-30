Every Era Of Lady Gaga Agrees It’s Essential To Vote

It’s that time again! As we approach Election Day, we’re right in the thick of celebrity outreach trying to convince people to vote. While I personally find it hard to imagine the person that still doesn’t care at this particular juncture in time having their minds changed now, I suppose it’s nice that all the famous people have their hearts in the right place. So, anyway: Lady Gaga, who has otherwise left her mark on 2020 with the very good album Chromatica, has now also shared her own message about voting.

As Gaga herself mentions towards the end of the video, she’s a shapeshifter. (She even gets a little mention of the meat dress in there.) And so she’s made her vote video a bit of a production, bringing along eight versions of herself from across the years, from the early days right up through the earthier A Star Is Born/Joanne era to now. Unfortunately, the many Gagas never share the screen at the same time, Into The Spider-Verse style, but it’s still fun to see her cosplaying as her past selves.

As it goes, the message itself is one of broad appeal: urging people to vote without urging them to vote a particular way. Towards the end, she says “Let’s be real, you know who I voted for,” but otherwise Gaga spends most of the video talking about why a person might not want to vote and trying to convince them that, no, you need to vote. So, for all you Stereogum readers who weren’t planning on voting, maybe this will be the one that finally sways you! Watch below (and go vote).