It’s been a busy run for Sleaford Mods. First it was English Tapas in 2017, a self-titled EP in 2018, and then last year they released Eton Alive, their latest album. They then quickly followed that up with the All That Glue compilation earlier this year, and it turns out that they were simultaneously prepping a new album. Their sixth official full-length is called Spare Ribs and it’s out in January.

It seems the album’s origins are also quite recent, given that it finds the Mods’ usual disdain for the powers-that-be amplified and colored by the current pandemic. Frontman Jason Williamson offered some details about the album’s title in a press release, stating it comes from “the idea of the amount of people that died from the first wave of coronavirus; human lives are always expendable to the elites… We’re in a constant state of being spare ribs.” Though you might already be able to imagine how pissed off this album may be, apparently it continues Eton Alive’s move towards a slightly poppier sound.

Along with the announcement, Sleaford Mods have shared a single called “Mork N Mindy.” Williamson describes it as “the sound of the central heating and the dying smells of Sunday dinner in a house on an estate in 1982. Concrete, dinted garages, nicotine. Where beauty mainly exists in small cracks on the shell of your imagination.” The song also comes with a music video directed by Ben Wheatley and features Billy Nomates on vocal duties alongside Williamson. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A New Brick”

02 “Short Cummings”

03 “Nudge It”

04 “Elocution”

05 “Out There”

06 “Glimpses”

07 “Top Room”

08 “Mork N Mindy”

09 “Spare Ribs”

10 “All Day Ticket”

11 “Thick Ear”

12 “I Don’t Rate You”

13 “Fishcakes”

CREDIT: Alasdair McLellan

Spare Ribs is out 1/15 via Rough Trade.