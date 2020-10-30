Maya Hawke Starring In Revolver As An Alaska Teen Trying To Lose Her Virginity To George Harrison

Revolver is a new film from Finding Nemo co-director Andrew Stanton centered on Jane, a teen in 1966 whose mission in life is to lose her virginity to George Harrison. The movie, see, is named for the masterful Beatles album that dropped that year, but it’s maybe also a double entendre, see?

Per Variety, actor-musician Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) will star as Jane, and her real-life father Ethan Hawke will star as Jane’s dad. So Ethan is acting in a movie about his daughter’s quest to sleep with a Beatle. The film is set in Anchorage, Alaska, where a flight carrying the Beatles to Japan is forced to make an emergency stop, thus inspiring Jane’s crazy idea.

The Fab Four really were waylaid in Anchorage for a few hours on June 27, 1966, though reports differ as to why. Some say they were blocked by a typhoon named Kit, while others report the stop was planned for refueling and the plane merely took a while to get flying again due to a hydraulics issue. When news got out that the band was making a stop, hundreds of teens swarmed to the airport and followed the Beatles’ bus to the Anchorage Westward Hotel, where they and their entourage stayed in Room 1050 and ordered hamburgers and king crab from room service. Harrison reportedly spent his hours at the Westward goofing off with a Polaroid camera and walked the halls in his socks. This was also the time of year when the sun shines 24 hours a day in Alaska, so when the band left town at 1AM, it was still light outside. Look out for those details in the movie.

Also, you can stream Maya Hawke’s debut album Blush here and see how it stacks up to Revolver.