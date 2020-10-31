Watch Ratboys’ 25-Hour Halloween Telethon Feat. Illuminati Hotties, Bartees Strange, Chris Farren, The Beths, & Many More

Chicago duo Ratboys are hosting a 25-hour Halloween telethon to raise money for the Equal Justice Initiative and Girls Rock! Chicago. Other artists including Bartees Strange, Chris Farren, the Beths, Adult Mom, Laura Stevenson, Ellis, Wild Pink, Disq, and Anjimile will also appear, and Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin is guest judging a costume contest.

“it’s so damn unfair that Halloween is finally on a Saturday this year, when it’s not really safe or smart to hang out with friends in person. so we wanted to organize something to aid causes we care about, to bring folks together virtually and provide something fun to tune into while we’re all celebrating at home,” Ratboys write.

“we’re gonna carve some frckn pumpkins, rank some candy, wear some crazy costumes, + we got 40+ artists stopping by to share some tunes & some company,” the post continues. “it’s gonna be really fun 🎃🔥🎃 hope to see u sometime during the 25 hours and hope you’ll consider donating & telling some friends!” Watch and find the full schedule here or below starting at 1PM ET.