Bruce Springsteen Narrates Biden Ad About Scranton

Bruce Springsteen narrates a new campaign ad for Joe Biden focused on Biden’s Scranton, Pennsylvania hometown. “Scranton, Pennsylvania. Here, success isn’t handed down,” Springsteen intones. “It’s forged with sweat, grit, and determination. This is his hometown.” Soundtracked by Springsteen’s Born In The U.S.A. single “My Hometown” and featuring footage of Scranton and Biden, the ad is set to air today during the football game between Penn State and Ohio State on ABC. Watch below.

Springsteen read an anti-Trump poem on his SiriusXM radio show From My Home To Yours this week, and he and the E Street Band just released the very strong new album Letter To You.