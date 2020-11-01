Milwaukee County Supervisor Apologizes For Using “WAP” To Promote Weatherization Assistance Program

A Milwaukee official apologized for using Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” to promote the Weatherization Assistance Program, which just so happens to share the same acronym with the raunchy chart-topper. As The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, county supervisor Ryan Clancy originally posted a press release about the WAP on his Facebook page accompanied by an image featuring Cardi and Megan and an altered line from the song: “There’s some holes in this house!”

“What I was hoping to do was both to draw attention to a really good program phenomenally run by Black women here at the county while also trying to make reference to a song which, at its core, has to do with empowerment, reclaiming language and destigmatization,” Clancy told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It didn’t land well.”

Clancy removed the photo after being asked to do so by the WAP.