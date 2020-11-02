Bruce Springsteen Is The First Artist With A Top 5 Album In Each Of The Last 6 Decades

Bruce Springsteen — you might know him! Well, the Boss has just set a Billboard chart record by being the first artist to have a Top 5 album in each of the last 6 decades. His new album Letter To You debuted on this week’s Billboard 200 chart at #2, earning 96,000 equivalent album units, made up mostly of pure album sales.

It was Springsteen’s 21st appearance in the Billboard 200’s Top 5. His reign began with 1975’s Born To Run, which peaked at #3, and he’s made it to the upper echelon of the charts multiple times in each decade, save for the 2020s which has only just begun.

The ’70s also had him reaching #5 with Darkness On The Edge Of Town in 1978. In the ’80s, he had The River (#1 in 1980), Nebraska (#3 in 1982), Born In The USA (#1 in 1984), Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 1975-1985 (#1 in 1986), and Tunnel Of Love (#1 in 1987). In the ’90s, he had Human Touch and Lucky Town (#2 and #3 respectively, both in 1992) and his Greatest Hits collection, which hit #1 in 1995. In the ’00s, he had six in the Top 5 and in the ’10s he managed four, most recently with last year’s Western Stars, which debuted at #2.

Despite Springsteen’s very successful run on the Billboard 200, he has never had a Billboard Hot 100 #1, though he had plenty of Top 10 singles. His only appearance in The Number Ones is on USA For Africa’s “We Are The World.”