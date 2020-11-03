It’s been more than five years since the last time Tracy Chapman played live anywhere. In 2015, promoting her greatest-hits album, she sang Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” on David Letterman’s Late Show. Since then, Chapman has been almost entirely quiet; she’s only been in the news for suing Nicki Minaj over an uncleared sample two years ago. Last night, Chapman returned, singing her 1988 single “Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution” on the election-eve edition of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Chapman wrote “Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution,” and she released it as the second single from her 1988 self-titled debut album. The song paints a picture of discontent and hope: “Poor people gonna rise up and get their share/ Poor people gonna rise up and take what’s theirs.” In the years since, bands like Living Colour and Leatherface have covered the song, and it played at Bernie Sanders campaign rallies in 2016.

Last night’s Seth Meyers performance was pretty bare-bones — just Chapman playing the song, unaccompanied, on acoustic guitar in front of a dark curtain. As she finishes up, she shows a sign with the word “vote.” Watch it below.