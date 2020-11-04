Yard Act – “Peanuts”

Yard Act are a cantankerous new Leeds rock band featuring Ryan Needham of Menace Beach on bass. They claim allegiance to No Wave pioneers like ESG and Liquid Liquid as well as Madchester acts like the Happy Mondays, and they top off that danceable racket with screeds that resemble the Fall’s Mark E. Smith or Art Brut’s Eddie Argos. “The Trapper’s Pelt,” released back in the spring, reminds me a bit of Lo Fidelity Allstars’ “Battle Flag” if it was made by Liars when they were based in Brooklyn just after 9/11.

The group got some UK press attention over the summer with “Fixer Upper,” on which vocalist James Smith embodied a character named Graeme who owns two homes covered in “poundshop terracotta frogs” and the “Prosecco O’Clock” poster he got on sale at IKEA. “Hello there! I got a letter in the post/ Addressed to the previous owner,” the track began. “I don’t know how to pronounce their name/ I don’t think they were from round here, you know.”

This week Yard Act are back with “Peanuts,” the most agitated of their singles so far. It finds Smith ranting about what might be an impending divorce over a tight, twitchy groove. Partway through the song bottoms out into shapeless narrative, only to come charging back at the end. Check it out below along with the aforementioned “Fixer Upper” and “The Trapper’s Pelt.”

“Peanuts” is out now on Yard Act’s own Zen F.C. label.