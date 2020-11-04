Drakeo The Ruler Accepts Plea Deal, Will Be Released From Prison Today

Just weeks after the idiosyncratic up-and-coming LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler was acquitted of murder last summer, he was arrested again and held without bail while awaiting trial on shooting and conspiracy charges related to the same incident. Back in June he managed to release Thank You For Using GTL, a new album recorded over the phone from prison over beats from the producer JoogSzn. It looks like he won’t have to record that way anymore.

Journalist and critic Jeff Weiss, who’s been closely documenting Drakeo’s legal woes, just announced on Twitter that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, will be freed today. “Incredible news: The DA suddenly offered Drakeo a plea deal for time served,” Weiss wrote. “He took it. The Ruler will be coming home tonight. @IamMRMOSELY is free.” In a subsequent tweet, Weiss suggests that the sudden pivot has to do with yesterday’s election results: “It’s unquestionable that LA voting out Jackie Lacey last night played a major role in the DA’s decision. We have every reason to be cynical, but this was a case where collective action and organization actually paid real life dividends. The nightmare is over.”

In a brief statement on Wednesday afternoon, Drakeo said: “We know the Truth. The truth is undisputed. #DrakeoFree”

Lacey, the district attorney for Los Angeles County, lost her race against challenger George Gascón. In an interview with Weiss this year, Drakeo petitioned LA citizens to vote Lacey out of office.

