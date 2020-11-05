Right now, the entire music world — the entire world, really — is holding its collective breath, waiting to see what’s going to happen with this election. Virtually everyone has stopped releasing music. But a few people still have upcoming product to promote, and that’s why the long-running trans-Atlantic throb-rock duo the Kills were on James Corden’s Late Late Show last night.

Next month, the Kills will release a rarities collection called Little Bastards. Last night, they performed on the Late Late Show, and they also spoke to James Corden about everything they’ve got going on. Alison Mosshart mimed barfing. Jamie Hince pointed out that things are, if anything, even more fucked in the UK. Good times all around!

The duo also shared video of themselves playing their song “Raise Me,” a previously unreleased track recorded in 2009 and included on Little Bastards, live in studio. In the quarantine-performance setting, the Kills can’t rely on the menacing glamor that they can conjure live. But it’s still cool to see all the craft at work — to watch Hince, for instance, switching back and forth between guitar and keyboard multiple times mid-song. Also, there’s a cameo from a very cute dog. Check it out below.

Little Bastards is out 12/11 on Domino. Pre-order it here.