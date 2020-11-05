Thief Drives Marshmello’s $500k Hennessey VelociRaptor To Taco Bell

Marshmello dropped $500,000 last year on a custom Ford Hennessey VelociRaptor, a giant 26-foot truck with Rolls-Royce lights, two extra wheels, and a train horn. Yesterday, that monstrosity on wheels — which is, it should be noted, covered in Marshmello decals — was stolen, driven to Taco Bell, and crashed into a light pole.

TMZ reports that the DJ’s truck was stolen while getting serviced at a Malibu ford dealership on Wednesday. The keys were in the truck, so the suspect just grabbed them and went on a little joyride, prompting a police chase through Los Angeles.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol attempted to pull the guy over for reckless driving. After pulling into a Taco Bell parking lot, the car tore out and crashed into utility pole on a sharp turn. The driver was arrested for felony evading and possession of a stolen car.

Ready for the zombies 🧟‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/F2rwGCxkgZ — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 21, 2019

