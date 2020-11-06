Barry Gibb & Jason Isbell – “Words Of A Fool”

The Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb has announced a new country and bluegrass-inspired album called GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1. It features Gibb dueting songs from the Bee Gees catalog with a ton of famous people, including Dolly Parton, Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, and more. It was produced by Dave Cobb and recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studios.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by,” Barry Gibb said in a statement. “They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express. I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it… but I think we were.”

The first song Gibb is sharing from the album is a duet with Jason Isbell, who was spotted in the studio with Gibb last year. In our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Isbell earlier this year, he talked about the experience of collaborating with Gibb:

I was terrified! I had to go sing harmony with Barry Gibb! At one part in one of the songs we were doing, I had the high part, and Barry Gibb was singing the part that was lower in pitch. It took a few tries and Dave was saying something from the control room, and I was saying “Dave! One of us is not Barry Gibb! You have to give me a minute here!”

In a press release today, Isbell had this to say:

Barry Gibb is one of the greatest songwriters and singers in popular music history, and I’m happy to say he still has that beautiful voice and that magical sense of melody. Working with him on this project has been one of the great honors of my career. He’s a prince.

Gibb and Isbell duet on “Words Of A Fool,” a track that was originally intended for a 1986 solo Gibb album that never came out. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Barry Gibb & Keith Urban – “I’ve Gotta Get A Message to You”

02 Barry Gibb & Jason Isbell – “Words Of A Fool”

03 Barry Gibb & Brandi Carlile – “Run To Me”

04 Barry Gibb & Alison Krauss – “Too Much Heaven”

05 Barry Gibb & Little Big Town – “Lonely Days”

06 Barry Gibb & Dolly Parton – “Words”

07 Barry Gibb & Miranda Lambert & Jay Buchanan – “Jive Talkin’”

08 Barry Gibb & Tommy Emanuel & Little Big Town – “How Deep Is Your Love”

09 Barry Gibb & Sheryl Crow – “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart”

10 Barry Gibb & Jay Buchanan – “To Love Somebody”

11 Barry Gibb & Olivia Newton-John – “Rest Your Love On Me”

12 Barry Gibb & Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – “Butterfly”

GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 is out 1/8 via Capitol.