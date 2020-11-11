The 10 Best Charli XCX Songs

There’s something unplayful and stringent about today’s pop landscape, as if personas are set in stone after they’ve been proven to work. Ariana Grande may never move past mid tempo R&B samples and ponytail extensions. I still don’t know the difference between Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth. The ruthless pace of the industry is partially to blame for its biggest artists making forgettable music. There’s also the streaming economy’s algorithm-driven approximation of What The People Want motivating more of the same. So much of modern pop is generated to fit a fleeting trend, and the fast-fashion music model is riddled with design flaws. These songs aren’t built to last.

Charli XCX flies in opposition to all that. She follows the logic that you can’t get caught in a rut if you zig-zag fast enough. I don’t think that’s how cars work, but the theory has proven to be successful in her career. Charli’s pop is meticulous yet carefree, big and ambitious and hard to pin down. It’s founded in an appreciation of the pop canon and a forward-looking vision. Her pop is retrofuturistic in sound and aesthetic: songs that ring like caricatures of 1999 and the year 3000, album art with metallic blobs that can only be described as space goo. It’s distinctly Charli.

Charlotte Aitchison’s misfit avant-pop sensibilities can be traced back to her MySpace page circa 2008, when she was a teenager growing up in England, posting songs and demos for whoever would listen. After a promoter came across her profile, she went on to perform at warehouse raves in east London under the name Charli XCX, her MSN Messenger username at the time.

In 2010, Charli signed with Asylum Records. “When I got signed I hated pop music; I wanted to make bad rap music,” she said in an interview. “I didn’t know who I was. I didn’t know what I liked … I was still figuring it out.” It wasn’t until 2012 that Charli XCX burst onto the pop radar, with “I Love It.” Having co-wrote the song with Swedish producer Patrik Berger, Charli was initially supposed to perform lead vocals, but decided it didn’t fit her sound. Instead, you could find her shouting from the sidelines and stealing the show on what would become an international hit for the Swedish duo Icona Pop.

Charli XCX’s commitment to her brand of pop stardom is so uncompromised and self-aware that it verges on parody. Perhaps the most straightforward distillation of her aura is in a viral video featuring the singer yelling at a low-energy German festival crowd in 2013. “I Love It” was climbing the charts and Charli had just released her debut album True Romance. In the clip, she shouts over the single’s pulsating backtrack, “Do you know this fucking song? I thought this fucking song was big in Germany!”

True Romance introduced Charli XCX as a new kind of pop star, one leading with postmodern flair and emotional candor. The album relies on her keen curatorial instincts and a clear grasp on the genre’s past and present — light AutoTune, ‘80s synth, Y2K teen attitude, and cutting-edge production. Producer Ariel Rechtshaid, now a fixture in contemporary pop and rock, was just starting to expand his roster, including everyone from Blood Orange to Sky Ferreira to Justin Bieber. True Romance was met with critical acclaim and adoring fans, but fell short of substantial commercial success, a pattern that continues to inform Charli’s pop-but-not status.

In 2014, Charli returned to the mainstream spotlight, still a supporting act, on Iggy Azalea’s chart-topping single “Fancy.” She took this time to expand her songwriting portfolio and delve deeper into Top Pop, working with big hitters like Rihanna and Gwen Stefani. Later that year, Charli earned her first solo hit with the infectious “Boom Clap,” her contribution to the soundtrack for the teen drama The Fault In Our Stars.

At the same time, Charli wanted to push beyond True Romance’s electro-pop toward something closer to rock. After making and scrapping a punk album with Patrik Berger, she began recording with indie stalwarts Rivers Cuomo and Rostam Batmanglij. The result was Sucker’s sugary, in-your-face power-pop, inspired by the Ramones and ‘60s yé-yé music. It debuted at number 28 on the Billboard 200, making it Charli’s first album to enter the chart. For years she’d still be surrounded by a narrative of being a rising pop star with secret weapon writing credits, but never becoming fully mainstream herself.

That, ultimately, wasn’t who Charli XCX was supposed to be. In the second half of the decade, she underwent a pivot that found her deconstructing and rebuilding pop in her own image. In 2015, she met the people that would help her unlock her new sound and identity. A. G. Cook and his London-based electronic collective PC Music, along with experimental producer Sophie, were instrumental in shaping the pop futurism now associated with Charli XCX. They produced the three releases — 2016’s Vroom Vroom EP and the 2017 mixtapes Number 1 Angel and Pop 2 — that would reorient her pop philosophy. These projects gave Charli the space to play around and realize her talent as a master collaborator, free from the constraints of a major label album release. Their sessions laid the foundation for her third studio album, 2019’s Charli, her most personal and adventurous work.

Charli XCX’s latest album, How I’m Feeling Now, was recorded and released in the first half of 2020, as the pandemic was spreading and fear was setting in. Her freewheeling innovation and community of fans and collaborators proved to be even stronger under the monotony of quarantine. It confirmed Charli as a post-internet pioneer, and not just because she compiled the album virtually. The internet, the town square of lockdown, is the album’s world. In glitch earthquakes, warped cries, and passing mentions of wearing a miniskirt on Zoom and staring at your phone until your eyes burn, she comments on the tool that’s remained a central presence through her entire career and most of her life.

During the summer of COVID, two months after putting out How I’m Feeling Now, Charli tweeted, “what is hyperpop?” Apparently uninterested in the replies, she followed up, “I do not identify with music genres.” Her dismissal is ironic, considering many fans credit Charli with popularizing the “hyperpop” subgenre. The term is shorthand for an extremely online array of electronic scenes and sounds — lo-fi trap, happy hardcore, and EDM, to name a few — sometimes pulling from SoundCloud rap and emo. The effect is an uncanny, saturated mutation of traditional pop. PC Music is one of hyperpop’s prime sonic guides. And, labels aside, Charli is its biggest promoter. But she’s right to refuse a single category: She’s an artist who has grown through constant evolution.

Charli XCX is a pop star with the creative spirit of a DIY artist. She’s both an It Girl and an outsider. She takes risks and influences the mainstream without being at the center of it. Charli spent much of her career navigating pop without adhering to it, and now she’s transforming the genre. In less than a decade, she’s already built a catalog that is rich and varied and boasts a dizzying amount of songs to call her finest moments. Here are her 10 best.