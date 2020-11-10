Parquet Courts – “Hey Bug”

Just yesterday, we found out that Parquet Courts would be celebrating their 10th anniversary as a band with a livestreamed show from Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works on 12/10. (Tickets are available for that now.) Today, the beloved New York band is sharing a previously unreleased track called “Hey Bug,” which was recorded during the same sessions that produced their 2014 album Sunbathing Animal.

“If I remember correctly, it would have been recorded at Seaside Lounge in Brooklyn, during the fall of 2013. We were working there with our pal Jonathan Schenke, who had recorded Light Up Gold, but this time in a studio rather than a practice space,” the band’s A. Savage said in a statement. He continued:

We’d have been recording material for “Tally All the Things That You Broke” and Sunbathing Animal. Editing the sequence for a record is often a tough process, and when it’s over it’s typically such a relief that I’ll purge it from my memory entirely. And now I’m listening to ‘Hey Bug’ these seven years later and thinking what a cool song it is. That period was a frenzy of writing and I know it’s not the only unreleased song from that session. So here you are, our lone musical contribution in the year 2020: ‘Hey Bug’ (recorded 2013).

