The Antlers – “It Is What It Is”

New Music November 10, 2020 9:29 AM By Ryan Leas

Last month, the Antlers returned out of nowhere from a seeming breakup/indefinite hiatus and released a new song called “Wheels Roll Home.” There was no definitive word on whether it was a standalone or part of a forthcoming album, and there still isn’t. But what we do get today is another new Antlers song.

This time around, the Antlers have unveiled a new song called “It Is What It Is.” “‘It Is What It Is’ is a song about hindsight,” Peter Silberman said of the track. “It considers what might have changed had you handled things differently back then, and the reluctant acceptance that it’s too late for all that now. It’s the inevitability of changing seasons, transitions that feel like loss in the moment, but come to represent growth over time.”

“It Is What It Is” also comes with a video featuring dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Or Schraiber. It was directed by Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup, and it continues the story begun in the video for “Wheels Roll Home.” Check it out below.

