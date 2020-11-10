You have to love a guy who’s been entrusted with an extremely lucrative Disney project and who still finds time in his schedule to combine two very different strains of turn-of-the-millennium psychedelia in ways that nobody would’ve expected. Barry Jenkins is the director of the movies Medicine For Melancholy, Moonlight, and If Beale Street Could Talk. Recently, Disney announced that Jenkins would direct a prequel to Jon Favreau’s all-CGI blockbuster remake of The Lion King, which is about the biggest assignment that a filmmaker can get in this day and age. So naturally, Jenkins immediately went out and made a screwed-and-chopped version of the best Wilco album.

Jenkins, a native of Miami, has long been fascinated with the sound of Houston screw music, the dubby and spacious slowed-to-a-crawl remixes pioneered by the late DJ Screw. In his masterpiece Moonlight, Jenkins included a screwed-and-chopped take on the Jidenna track “Classic Man.” Since then, Jenkins has also released screwed-and-chopped versions of the scores for Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk. In 2017, he also worked with Houston’s DJ Candlestick, a member of legendary OG Ron C’s Chopstars crew, on a screwed-and-chopped version of two different Grizzly Bear albums. Today, he’s done Wilco.

On Twitter, Jenkins writes, “NOBODY asked for this BUT… in a world where Jeff Tweedy and the boyz was from Houston, TX… @candlestickem, @OGRONC and me present YANKEE PURPLE FOXTROT… Some Americana for the timeline given recent events. The #YeehawAgenda is alive and well.” Then he dropped in an Audiomack link for Yankee Purple Foxtrot, a full-on gurgle-funk take on Wilco’s 2002 opus Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. It works way better than you might expect! “I Am Trying To Break Your Heart,” for instance, sounds pretty great as nine minutes of pure haze. Check out the new version of the album below.

— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) November 9, 2020

