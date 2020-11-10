Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher came out back in June and she’s been hard at work promoting it since then, through various late-night TV performances and livestream appearances. Today, she’s announcing a new EP called Copycat Killer — named after a line on the title track — which features four new orchestral reworks of songs off the album: “Kyoto,” “Savior Complex,” “Chinese Satellite,” and “Punisher.”

She arranged them with Rob Moose, who has worked with the Decemberists, Interpol, the National, and many more throughout the years. To introduce the new project, Bridgers is sharing her new version of Punisher lead single “Kyoto,” which is features a dramatic string arrangement and is more amorphous than the driving original. Check it out below.

The Copycat Killer EP is out 11/20 (digital) and 11/27 (physical) via Dead Oceans.