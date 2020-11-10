Alaska Reid – “Oblivion” (Prod. A. G. Cook & Rodaidh McDonald)

Last year Alaska Reid, who had been leading the fuzzed-out alt-rock band Alyeska, went solo with “Quake,” a brisk and fizzy synth-powered track on the blurry borderline between pop and rock. She’s kept releasing singles since then, including this past August’s “Boys From Town,” the lead single from her Big Bunny EP on Terrible Records. Today another track from the EP is out, with contributions from a couple of extremely impressive producers.

The darkly stylish ballad “Oblivion” features work from PC Music head honcho A. G. Cook and longtime XL Recordings key player Rodaidh McDonald. (You may recall that Alyeska famously recorded an EP with indie rock legend John Agnello; Reid keeps finding her way into the company of some of the best producers in the business.) “Oblivion” arrives with a video by Reid’s sister Lilliya Scarlett, whose childhood with Reid in Montana and Los Angeles is the subject of the EP.

Reid’s statement:

We had enough money for fake blood and a bit for editing by Clayton Pettet. The girls in my video are friends from my and my sister’s childhood. Just us freezing our asses off in the snow of Albertsons parking lot & sliding on ice. ‘Oblivion’ spans my life so far — Montana, LA, London — a “girl versus the world” story that I roped all these special people and elements of life into.

Check out “Oblivion” and “Boys From Town” below.

Big Bunny is out 12/11 on Terrible Records. Pre-order it here.