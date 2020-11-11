Teenage Fanclub – “Home”

New Music November 11, 2020 10:07 AM By Chris DeVille

Scottish guitar-pop greats Teenage Fanclub will return next year with a new album called Endless Arcade, their first since 2016’s Here. Its opening track “Home” does indeed feel endless in a good way. Soft but incessant and as deftly catchy as ever, the songs sprawls to seven minutes on the album, a journey worthy of a refrain like “I sometimes wonder if I’ll ever be home again/ I just don’t know when I’ll open that door again.” The single edit out today runs just short of four minutes, but it’s good too. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Home”
02 “Endless Arcade”
03 “Warm Embrace”
04 “Everything Is Falling Apart”
05 “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me”
06 “Time”
07 “In Our Dreams”
08 “I’m More Inclined”
09 “Back In The Day”
10 Teenage Fanclub – The Future”
11 “Living With You”
12 “Silent Song”

Endless Arcade is out 3/5 on Merge. Pre-order it here.

