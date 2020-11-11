Brijean – “Day Dreaming”

Oakland-based Brijean Murphy and Doug Stuart record dreamy, rhythmically charged pop under the name Brijean. Their official debut album Feelings is coming in February via Ghostly. Robert Beatty — who we recently interviewed about his catalog of memorable album covers — did the artwork. More relevant to the sound of the thing, Toro Y Moi’s Chaz Bear engineered and plays keyboards on three songs.

One of those, opening track “Day Dreaming,” is out today. It suggests Feelings will be quite good. The track glides along in on a contagious groove built from all sorts of percussion, from hand drums to a programmed disco beat. Murphy’s voice and sighing backup vocals blur into the wash of keyboards. There’s an air of tropicalia to it, as well as sophisticated ’90s lounge electronica acts like Stereolab and Air. And although you could imagine it disappearing into the background at a fashion boutique, it’s the kind of immaculate single worth immersing yourself in.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Day Dreaming”

02 “Softened Thoughts”

03 “Pepe”

04 “Wifi Beach”

05 “Feelings”

06 “Ocean”

07 “Paradise”

08 “Lathered In Gold”

09 “Chester”

10 “Hey Boy”

11 “Moody”

Feelings is out 2/26 on Ghostly. Pre-order it here.