Brijean – “Day Dreaming”

New Music November 11, 2020 2:46 PM By Chris DeVille

Brijean – “Day Dreaming”

New Music November 11, 2020 2:46 PM By Chris DeVille

Oakland-based Brijean Murphy and Doug Stuart record dreamy, rhythmically charged pop under the name Brijean. Their official debut album Feelings is coming in February via Ghostly. Robert Beatty — who we recently interviewed about his catalog of memorable album covers — did the artwork. More relevant to the sound of the thing, Toro Y Moi’s Chaz Bear engineered and plays keyboards on three songs.

One of those, opening track “Day Dreaming,” is out today. It suggests Feelings will be quite good. The track glides along in on a contagious groove built from all sorts of percussion, from hand drums to a programmed disco beat. Murphy’s voice and sighing backup vocals blur into the wash of keyboards. There’s an air of tropicalia to it, as well as sophisticated ’90s lounge electronica acts like Stereolab and Air. And although you could imagine it disappearing into the background at a fashion boutique, it’s the kind of immaculate single worth immersing yourself in.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Day Dreaming”
02 “Softened Thoughts”
03 “Pepe”
04 “Wifi Beach”
05 “Feelings”
06 “Ocean”
07 “Paradise”
08 “Lathered In Gold”
09 “Chester”
10 “Hey Boy”
11 “Moody”

Feelings is out 2/26 on Ghostly. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    BBC’s New All-Star Charity Track Is An Oasis Cover Featuring Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Robbie Williams, & More

    7 mins ago

    Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift Would’ve Sung “Shake It Off” Together At Glastonbury This Year

    21 mins ago

    The 40 Best New Bands Of 2020

    42 mins ago

    The Number Ones: Mr. Mister’s “Broken Wings”

    1 hour ago

    3OH!3 Are Back, With 100 Gecs

    9 hours ago

    more from New Music