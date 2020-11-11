Blackpink Anger China By Improperly Handling Baby Panda While Wearing Too Much Makeup

Blackpink, the wildly popular K-pop girl group, are postponing the latest episode of their YouTube reality show after widespread outcry in China over their handling of a baby panda. As Reuters and CNN report, Blackpink recently shared a teaser for their series 24/365 With BLACKPINK on YouTube. The clip showed the members of Blackpink holding Fu Bao, the first panda born in South Korea. Fu Bao was born at Everland Resort to parents sent from China as part of the nation’s “panda diplomacy” initiative. Chinese viewers were not pleased with what they saw.

Some people in China were outraged to see a panda, deemed a natural treasure in their country, being handled by non-professionals. According to Reuters, Blackpink faced criticism “for touching the panda with their bare hands while wearing too much makeup,” which allegedly threatened Fu Bao’s health. Much of the backlash played out on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent to Twitter, where more than 55,000 posts accumulated with a hashtag that loosely translates to #BlackpinkTouchPandaCubWrongly.

Blackpink released a statement explaining that the episode, originally scheduled to premiere this past Saturday, would be postponed, while insisting that the visit took place under the supervision of veterinarians and breeders, following strict hygiene and anti-virus rules. “In honor of the recommendations of panda experts and international cooperation practices saying that ‘the behavior of non-professionals in close contact with baby pandas can cause misunderstanding of others,’ we decided to delay the screening of related videos,” the statement read. This did not stem the tide of negative feedback. “They didn’t explain why they touched the baby panda with heavy makeup!” one user reportedly wrote, while another popular comment read: “BLACKPINK should apologize.”

China’s Wildlife Conservation Association issued a statement last week asking Everland to prohibit non-professional contact with panda cubs, writing that the zoo “violated the professional requirements for the protection of giant pandas as it organized performance-related personnel to have close contact with giant panda cubs and producing entertainment programs.” The statement continues, “Here we ask the zoo to stop playing and disseminating related content videos… it is necessary to further strengthen management, scientific management and protection, and resolutely prevent such incidents from happening again.”

Watch Reuters’ video report on the incident below.