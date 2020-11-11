Hear Pauline Anna Strom’s “Marking Time” From First New Album In 30 Years

Following a string of self-released albums in the ’80s under the name Trans-Millenia Consort, San Francisco new age synth composer Pauline Anna Strom found a new audience in 2017 when the Brooklyn experimental label RVNG Intl. put out an anthology of her music called Trans-Millenia Music. Although she had stopped making music decades ago to focus on her spiritual healing practice, Strom saw the collection’s success as a sign from the universe and decided to record a new album, her first in over 30 years.

That album, Angel Tears In Sunlight, will be out in February. “Sunlight represents what we’re coming into. You bring the sadness with you, but you’re also prepared for the blessing of the new,” Strom explains in a statement. Angel Tears In Sunlight is dedicated to her friend John Jennings, who passed away during the making of the album. And its lead single “Marking Time,” a beautiful landscape of drifting electronic sound, is out today.

The song comes with a music video from Victoria Keddie and Scott Kiernan of E.S.P. TV that serves as an ode to Strom’s beloved iguanas, Little Soulstice and Miss Huff. A portion of the proceeds from the release will go to benefit the International Iguana Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting conservation, awareness, and scientific programs to aid the survival of wild iguanas and their habitats. Watch and listen to “Marking Time” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tropical Convergence”

02 “Marking Time”

03 “Still Hope”

04 “Temple Gardens At Midnight”

05 “The Pulsation”

06 “The Eighteen Beautiful Memories”

07 “Equatorial Sunrise”

08 “Small Reptiles On The Forest Floor”

09 “Tropical Rainforest”

Angel Tears In Sunlight is out 2/19 via via RVNG Intl. Pre-order it here.