Ticketmaster Plans To Check COVID Vaccine Status For Concerts

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

News November 11, 2020 9:45 PM By Peter Helman

Pfizer announced this week that the COVID-19 vaccine they’re developing showed a 90% efficacy rate during a preliminary clinical trial. It’s still early days, and there’s no concrete timeline on when the vaccine, if it is indeed effective, might be made available to the public. But with some tentative light now visible at the end of the pandemic tunnel, Ticketmaster is developing a new plan to use smartphones to verify concertgoers’ COVID vaccination status and test results before concerts.

Ticketmaster intends to use their digital ticketing app to collect secure, encrypted data from third-party health information companies and testing and vaccine distribution providers. If a fan is vaccinated or tests negative for the virus, the health pass company would verify their status to Ticketmaster, who would then grant them access to the event. Digital tickets linked to fans’ identities would prevent tickets from being transferred or resold, and Ticketmaster’s new SmartEvent system would help manage social distancing, delayed entry, and contact tracing.

“We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval — which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified,” Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich tells Billboard. “Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.”

