Run The Jewels – “No Save Point”

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed once again; CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated new video game will now be out in December. But at least we’re still getting something Cyberpunk this week, as Run The Jewels have just shared “No Save Point,” their contribution to the soundtrack and their first new single since RTJ4.

In Cyberpunk 2077, RTJ take on the fictional name of Yankee & The Brave. The game also features music from Swedish punk greats Refused, who provide the music for the in-game “chrome rock” band Samurai fronted by Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand, and Grimes, who voices the singer of Lizzy Wizzy And The Metadwarves.

A video for “No Save Point,” directed by Mike Diva, will premiere tonight at 11:25PM EST as part of the Adult Swim Festival. As part of their partnership with Cyberpunk 2077, RTJ are also releasing a line of exclusive merch with RTJ-inspired images featured in the game, which will launch this weekend. Listen to “No Save Point” below.