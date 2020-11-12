Madlib & Karriem Riggins Revive Jahari Massamba Unit, Share New Single

Crate-digging psychedelic rap producer Madlib and jazz drummer Karriem Riggins have teamed up a few times over the years, releasing a handful of tracks under various names including Supreme Team and Jahari Massambi Unit dating all the way back to 2007. And now they’ve finally announced a full-length jazz album together.

Jahari Massamba Unit’s forthcoming debut, Pardon My French, is coming out later this month. Madlib plays all of the instruments on the record with the exception of drums, which are handled by Riggins. “We would have called it Spiritual Jazz but Phil Ranelin told us to call it Black Classical Music,” they say.

Today, they’re giving us a first taste of the project with lead single “Les Jardins Esméraldins (Pour Caillard),” a flute-laden instrumental jazz track that sounds like a gathering storm. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Je Prendrai Le Romanée-Conti (Putain De Leroy)”

02 “Les Jardins Esméraldins (Pour Caillard)”

03 “Un Bordeaux Pré-Phylloxéra (Pour Le Riche Enculé)”

04 “Deux Fakes Jayers (Aussi Pour Le Riche Enculé)”

05 “Riesling Pour Robert”

06 “Du Morgon Au Moulin-À-Vent (Pour Duke)”

07 “Trou Du Cul (Ode Au Sommelier Arrogant)”

08 “Etude Montrachet”

09 “Le Feu (Pour Belluard)”

10 “Merde (Basse-cour)”

11 “Inestimable Le Clos “

12 “La Closerie (Pour Prévost)”

13 “Hommage À La Vielle Garde (Pour Lafarge Et Rinaldi)”

Pardon My French is out 11/27. Pre-order it here.