The Weeknd Will Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weeknd will play this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl, and one can only dream of being in that position,” Abel Tesfaye said in a statement. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to kick off in Tampa, Florida on February 2, 2021. Due to the pandemic, it’s unclear how the show will be staged or how many people will actually be at the game. As of last month, the NFL was planning to fill around 20% of the seats in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

This will be the second Super Bowl halftime show produced in collaboration with Jay-Z and Roc Nation. “The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

Last year’s show was co-headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.