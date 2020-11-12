Amaarae is a Ghanaian-American artist and producer doing fascinating things at the intersection of Afropop and Western rap and R&B. After a few years spent building steam since 2017 EP Passionfruit Summer, her debut full-length The Angel You Don’t Know is out today. It makes a major impression.

Sonically these songs shroud toughness in bright and wispy style, from feather-light beats that still kick hard to Amaarae’s high-pitched near-whisper, which can ably emit both delicate melodies and agile rap bars. Song titles like “SAD GURLZ LUV MONEY” and “DAZED AND ABUSED IN BEVERLY HILLS” are fittingly vivid for an album that understands the power of musical restraint but never holds back. Guests include Maesu, CKay, Moliy, Princess Adjua, Kyu Steed, 6, Odunsi (The Engine), and KZdidit.

An artist’s statement from Amaarae:

With this new project, this new chapter in my musical journey, I feel so incredibly alive. I strived to colour outside of the afro-pop parameters and re-define for myself what it means to create African music. Sonically, visually and spiritually my message is stronger than ever. I feel like the true me has resurrected and it’s only going to get more insane from here.

That’s an exciting thought because The Angel You Don’t Know is already insanely good. Dive into it below.

The Angel You Don’t Know is out now on Platoon. Purchase it here.