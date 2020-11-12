Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell Denounce CMAs For Excluding John Prine Tribute

The Country Music Association Awards were held last night and despite the CMAs insistence that there be “no drama,” there has been plenty of drama involving the in-person Nashville event, including multiple performers dropping out after contracting coronavirus. The latest comes courtesy of Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell, who have both criticized the awards show for not paying tribute to the late John Prine, who passed away following complications from COVID-19, and others during the ceremony.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, Simpson posted a video of himself with the CMAs on in the background saying: “Two seconds, that’s all it would have took. Literally two syllables: John Prine. That’s it. Nope.” He continued in the post description: “Don’t get it twisted,.. wouldn’t be caught dead at this tacky ass glitter and botox cake & cock pony show even if my chair had a morphine drip. … I just wanted to see if they would say his name but nope.”

And in a tweet on Thursday night, Jason Isbell posted photos of his and his wife Amanda Shires’ Country Music Association Lifetime Member cards and said that he would be returning them. “Due to @CountryMusic ’s failure to mention John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Billy Joe Shaver at the CMA’s last night, @amandashires and I have decided to return our membership cards,” he wrote. “I doubt anybody will care, but we cared a lot about our heroes.” (Walker and Shaver both passed away last month.)

Oh Boy Records, the label that Prine founded, also shared a statement on Wednesday: “We’ve disappointed John won’t be a part of the CMA award show,” it reads. “Country music was both the inspiration and foundation for his songwriting and performing. While there may be a number of artists who have had more commercial success than John, there are very few who achieved more artistically.”

The show did include tribute performances to Kenny Rogers, Charlie Daniels, Joe Diffie, and Mac Davis, all of whom also died this year.

