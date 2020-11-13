Future and Lil Uzi Vert have both released albums of their own this year with High Off Life and Eternal Atake respectively and today they’ve released a collaborative album called Pluto x Baby Pluto.

It’s the latest in a string of collaborative releases for Future, who has made full-length projects with Drake, Young Thug, Juice Wrld, and Zaytoven over the years. Uzi worked with Gucci Mane on an EP back in 2016, as did Future, so they’ve been circling around each other for a while. They first started teasing a collab together a couple months back.

Pluto x Baby Pluto was executive produced by DJ Esco and it comes along with a Hype Williams-directed video for “That’s It.” Check it out below.